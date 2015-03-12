Star Tribune Reimagined

Eli Miller

I love the Star Tribune, they are the go to news source for the fine city of Minneapolis, but their website is a bit lackluster. I designed an alternate layout for fun, a fantasy of what could be. Maybe someday.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
