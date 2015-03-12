Levi McGranahan

Periodic Remix 3

Here is another one of my Periodic Table Remixes. This one is a bar chart by atomic number in chronological order.

I’ve also put the code for these things, including the data, up on Github if anyone is interested in having a look at that. You can find that here:

https://github.com/levimcg/periodic_remixes

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
