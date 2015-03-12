Eli Miller

Ask Anonymously is a theoretical mobile application I've been working on where users (specifically aimed at teenagers) could ask any serious question, no matter how embarrassing or crass, and they could receive professionally vetted answers. The goal would be to provide an anonymous platform that would provide accurate information without users fearing judgement or punishment.

This was my first foray into UI concept animation, and I found it to be easier than expected. Really fun stuff!

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
