Bradley F Edwards
Underbelly

My Neighbor Monstotoro

Bradley F Edwards
Underbelly
Bradley F Edwards for Underbelly
Hire Us
  • Save
My Neighbor Monstotoro monstro underbelly totoro miyazaki logo mascot illustration illustrator vector cartoon
Download color palette

Monstro as one of our favorite Miyazaki characters. This and other limited edition stickers coming soon.

Underbelly
Underbelly
Making things better together.
Hire Us

More by Underbelly

View profile
    • Like