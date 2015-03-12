Jasmine Friedrich
Jasmine Friedrich
Choose Energy
Jasmine Friedrich for Choose Energy
Color Palette
Expansion of a brand palette with consideration for charting services. Starting with three swatches each of the green, blue and orange at the top left, I extended the spectrum and added happy jewel tones in contrasting hues, along with a cool grey as a fourth core color.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Choose Energy
Choose Energy

