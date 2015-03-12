Just scored my early bird copy of Khoi Vinh's 'How they got there'.

Dan's site was one of the first design blogs I would read It's amazing to see where he is today.

Khoi was the man that got me into grid-based design (the yahoo redesign was dope!) and I can't praise his work enough, this book gives you some real insight and is definitely worth the price tag!

@Khoi Vinh @Dan Cederholm