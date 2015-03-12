Influencer Plus Submitted!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So the time has come! All the hard work from Product Design, and an amazing engineering team. Today we submitted to the Apple app store for our new product, Influencer Plus. We HAVE changed the way creators engage with their audience.
You've had the opportunity to view our process, from wires, prototypes, mocks, seen our successes, as well as our fails (and pointed them out ;)) with this app. All the user testing, all of our design changes and iterations have come up to this!
We're super excited in this new era here @Fullscreen. This is certainly not where this app ends, it's only beginning and can only get better from here. I've already started iteration design for V2! Never stop improving your craft or your products, there is never an end point.
Onward.