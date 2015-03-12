Influencer Plus Submitted!

So the time has come! All the hard work from Product Design, and an amazing engineering team. Today we submitted to the Apple app store for our new product, Influencer Plus. We HAVE changed the way creators engage with their audience.

You've had the opportunity to view our process, from wires, prototypes, mocks, seen our successes, as well as our fails (and pointed them out ;)) with this app. All the user testing, all of our design changes and iterations have come up to this!

We're super excited in this new era here @Fullscreen. This is certainly not where this app ends, it's only beginning and can only get better from here. I've already started iteration design for V2! Never stop improving your craft or your products, there is never an end point.

Onward.