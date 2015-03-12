Teresa Carter

Thank You Stationery

Teresa Carter
Teresa Carter
  • Save
Thank You Stationery witty stationery typography verlag font grid notecard kraft paper
Download color palette

Tiny victories! This is my tiny mad-lib-esque thank you card that I include in my Etsy customers packages. I am really digging an effusive approach.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Teresa Carter
Teresa Carter

More by Teresa Carter

View profile
    • Like