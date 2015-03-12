Pavel Novák

Angry Wife 2

Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Hire Me
  • Save
Angry Wife 2 angry wife darkfejzr game gaming ios tablet ipad 3d lowpoly blender
Download color palette

"Deep was his trouble! Oh, poor Bill! Willing to help him to avoid the kill?"

Another screen from my little game that is about a very brave man :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Pavel Novák
Pavel Novák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pavel Novák

View profile
    • Like