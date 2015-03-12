Rodrigo Saiani

Londres

Londres lettering capital london londres semi serif trajan humanistic classic proportion branding brand
Classic proportion lettering for Londres International.
This is the wordmark result of the first stage in the creation of the company's logo. Next up: fine-tuning. Suggestions are welcome!

