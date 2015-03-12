Christine Christophersen

Mercy shall follow me

Christine Christophersen
Christine Christophersen
  • Save
Mercy shall follow me verse psalm mercy follow me bible running walking midcentury cartoon illustration
Download color palette

A snippet from an upcoming Verse of the Day project for Psalm 26:3 for @DSGNHAVN

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Christine Christophersen
Christine Christophersen

More by Christine Christophersen

View profile
    • Like