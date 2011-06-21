Amy Sly

Serious Eats Dedication

Amy Sly
Amy Sly
  • Save
Serious Eats Dedication print book book publishing cookbook typography dedication
Download color palette

Dedication page for the Serious Eats book due out this Fall.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2011
Amy Sly
Amy Sly

More by Amy Sly

View profile
    • Like