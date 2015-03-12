Leonardo Schneider

Katy Perry Apple Watch

katy perry shark superbowl apple watch iwatch edition watch wearables
Having fun with Apple Watch faces.
Larger View: http://s2.postimg.org/3v8t262vd/shark.jpg

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
