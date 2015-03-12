Alexei Vella

You Have Been Dongled!

Alexei Vella
Alexei Vella
  • Save
You Have Been Dongled! personal texture retro vector distress
Download color palette

A personal illustration about the new Macbook and how it just has only one port — FOR EVERYTHING!
© Alexei Vella

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Alexei Vella
Alexei Vella

More by Alexei Vella

View profile
    • Like