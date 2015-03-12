Alexander Ramsey

Paddy's Pizza

Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Paddy's Pizza branding identity logo typography
Download color palette

First shot on a logo design for Paddy's Pizza.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Creative solutions. Bold results.
Hire Me

More by Alexander Ramsey

View profile
    • Like