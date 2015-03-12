Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

Vans Medieval

Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
  • Save
Vans Medieval vans brand lettering gothic sword tshirt design blackletter
Download color palette

Sneak peek for a project I'm working just for fun for one of my favorite brands. I hope someday we can work together.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like