Phillip Le
Stitch

RJMetrics Data Concepts

Phillip Le
Stitch
Phillip Le for Stitch
  • Save
RJMetrics Data Concepts graph ui ux dashboard table apps web data performance layout interface analytics
Download color palette

Sharing some of the last month's work I've produced with our fine Product Team over here at RJMetrics. A lot of IA and UX collaboration with UX Lead, Matt Monihan to define new conceptual workflows and upgrades to our app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Stitch
Stitch
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stitch

View profile
    • Like