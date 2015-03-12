Joey Seales

Tube Dancer

Joey Seales
Joey Seales
Hire Me
  • Save
Tube Dancer tube vacuum tube collage dance dancer vintage retro
Download color palette

Piece of an in-process album package.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Joey Seales
Joey Seales
Designer / Drawer / Thinker / Tinkerer
Hire Me

More by Joey Seales

View profile
    • Like