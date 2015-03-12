Michael Powers

Michael Powers
GRAPHIS
Proud to say that I was selected for the Graphis New Talent Annual of 2015 for a motion graphic I did while attending Auburn. You can view it here: https://vimeo.com/90674550

I created this "G" in celebration of that, using the techniques that I did in the motion graphic.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
