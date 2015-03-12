Kristian Champagne Patton

Birdies 4 Kids Logo Design

Kristian Champagne Patton
Kristian Champagne Patton
  • Save
Birdies 4 Kids Logo Design birdies kids golf charity bridgestone children wgc hospital
Download color palette

This logo was created to promote children's hospital charity.

For every birdie, eagle or double eagle that Jason and Ben make from the start of the 2014-2015 PGA TOUR season through August 2, 2015, the Bridgestone Invitational will make a hospital donation.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Kristian Champagne Patton
Kristian Champagne Patton

More by Kristian Champagne Patton

View profile
    • Like