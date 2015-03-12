Arian Gimbutas

The New Mother

The New Mother illustration ink drawing
Pen and Ink drawing of "The New Mother" from The Anyhow Stories: Moral and Otherwise. Which is highly recommended.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
