CS? / Monogram

CS? / Monogram monogram proposal logo icon cs letters blue ellipse circle stamp line curve
Unused proposal.
Was trying to implement the letter S into C.
The approach wasn't very successful, however I think the concept itself looks quite interesting..

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
