Aaron Beyfus

Federal Reserve Infographic Element

Aaron Beyfus
Aaron Beyfus
  • Save
Federal Reserve Infographic Element flat vector illustrated interest rate government finance government building secure building federal reserve bank
Download color palette

Quick flat vector illustration of the Federal Reserve building, for use in an upcoming infographic about interest rates.

Aaron Beyfus
Aaron Beyfus

More by Aaron Beyfus

View profile
    • Like