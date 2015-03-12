KPMD History

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Promotional video for KPMG, the film highlights three key time periods as examples of KPMG’s influence over the path of history since the start of the company, which dates back to 1870.
https://vimeo.com/121905983
Creative Director: Anthony Dodero
2D Lead Artists: Duncan Elms, Pierce Gibson
2D Artists: Aran Quinn, Ariane Irle, Vivian Kim, York Capistrano, John Stanch
Editor: Jessica Ledoux