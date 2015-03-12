Duncan Elms

KPMD History

KPMD History motion graphics after effects mograph kpmg archive newspaper history historic duncan elms design mandella wwii
Promotional video for KPMG, the film highlights three key time periods as examples of KPMG’s influence over the path of history since the start of the company, which dates back to 1870.

https://vimeo.com/121905983

Creative Director: Anthony Dodero
2D Lead Artists: Duncan Elms, Pierce Gibson
2D Artists: Aran Quinn, Ariane Irle, Vivian Kim, York Capistrano, John Stanch
Editor: Jessica Ledoux

