Cloud (and Lightning?) Key

Cloud (and Lightning?) Key cloud key lightning
I saw a shot that at first glance I thought was a cloud key with the key portion being lightning. It wasn't but I thought I'd play with the idea. I know there isn't anything that cries out lighting but the intention what to hint at that. Probably failed.

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
