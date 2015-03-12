Sam Tapia

Operations Crest

Operations Crest crest cyan green leaf banner plunger shovel blower fork lift
A little something that I put together a while back for my department at the MN State Fair. I will post a picture of the finished mural soon.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
