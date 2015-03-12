Brooks Hungate
North Point Creative

Drive Idea

Brooks Hungate
North Point Creative
Brooks Hungate for North Point Creative
  • Save
Drive Idea drive badge conference tire atl red gray cars rim
Download color palette

Working on some ideas for the Drive Conference we do every year at NPM. The theme is a throwback feel with cars and motorcycles and things of that nature. This is a badge look with a vintage hubcap and the logo in the middle.

Mainly kicking around ideas...

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
North Point Creative
North Point Creative

More by North Point Creative

View profile
    • Like