Duangjai Atipornpanich

The Alphabet Soup

Duangjai Atipornpanich
Duangjai Atipornpanich
  • Save
The Alphabet Soup alphabets letters soup floating channel outline alphabet soup graphic elements coalition lgbtq ofc
Download color palette

The Alphabet Soup with Our Family Coalition: Nourishing Our LGBTQ Families One Conversation at a Time

The project is to create graphic elements for a TV channel. This is what I feel for the alphabet soup: floating alphabets on the surface of the soup.

The TV channel will be released soon.
For more information: www.ourfamily.org

Duangjai Atipornpanich
Duangjai Atipornpanich

More by Duangjai Atipornpanich

View profile
    • Like