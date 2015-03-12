empatía

Swish® Packaging

From the ocean to your plate, Swish® demands perfection. In order to achieve this perfection, we develop a deeper process of branding, reveal­ing unex­pected oppor­tu­ni­ties for this newly company, and giving our client oppor­tu­ni­ties beyond the expected. More on: http://helloempatia.com/en/works/60-swish

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
