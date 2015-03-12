🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"We all live in a gap. The gap between what we expect and what we experience. It’s where our dreams die and passions fade. It’s often the birthplace of our frustration, disappointment, and discouragement. But there’s a solution. There is a way to reconcile this space between. In this series we will learn about the Expectation Gap – and the God who is able to bridge it all."
http://elevationchurch.org/sermons/series/the-expectation-gap/
Final graphic for a series in our church.