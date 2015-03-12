KathleenDunnam
Elevation Creative

The Expectation Gap

KathleenDunnam
Elevation Creative
KathleenDunnam for Elevation Creative
  • Save
The Expectation Gap elevation church series logo brand texture expectation gap
Download color palette

"We all live in a gap. The gap between what we expect and what we experience. It’s where our dreams die and passions fade. It’s often the birthplace of our frustration, disappointment, and discouragement. But there’s a solution. There is a way to reconcile this space between. In this series we will learn about the Expectation Gap – and the God who is able to bridge it all."

http://elevationchurch.org/sermons/series/the-expectation-gap/

Final graphic for a series in our church.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Elevation Creative
Elevation Creative

More by Elevation Creative

View profile
    • Like