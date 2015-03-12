Joshua Frazier

Logo & Branding for WSU Greek Trivia Night

Logo & Branding for WSU Greek Trivia Night greek falafel logo identity fraternity sorority branding meatball geek glasses
Designed the identity for a greek system event that served falafel and gyros and had a trivia competition. For use on posters, social media, and event t-shirts.

(It's a falafel in glasses.)

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
