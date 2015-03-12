Shimolee

Honeybee - the beautiful pollinator

Honeybee - the beautiful pollinator
These “tiny things” enable the world to grow food. About third of agricultural crops (including apples, peaches, almonds) depend on honey bee for its cross-pollination services. Symbolically, they also represent a collaborative society, working together to make a difference and sustain life. You can see a bigger image at : https://medium.com/@shimolee/honey-bee-ec4258fccd92

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
