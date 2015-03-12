Joshua Gille

Heirloom Bag

Heirloom Bag heirloom tomato vector overprint illustration bag
Turned out really great! Special thanks to the fine folks at Rickshaw Bagworks and mycustomtote.com for the opportunity.

Photo credit: Rickshaw Bagworks

Rebound of
Heirloom Tomatoes–Crop
By Joshua Gille
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
