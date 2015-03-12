KathleenDunnam
Elevation Creative

MOODSWINGERS

MOODSWINGERS church emoji emoticon gotham series elevation moodswingers
Final graphic for a series this past February in our church about learning how to take control of your moods before they take control of you. Emojis were created initially for a stage design pitch, then used for the series graphic.

http://elevationchurch.org/sermons/series/moodswingers/

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
