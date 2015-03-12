Viktor Golias

Simple strategy for designing better website

Hello gentlemen,

I would like to share with you my recent Medium post:
The internal dialogue of a website visitor and strategy for better first impression
3 questions guiding you to providing the desired customer experience

My intention was to introduce you to the very simple question-based thinking framework providing proper user experience for first-time visitor. Should be useful for Interaction and User Experience designers.

Pls recommend if you feel it so, share your thoughts ... but mainly implement and observe results.

E&F (Enjoy & Feedback):
https://medium.com/@viktorgolias/internal-dialogue-of-a-website-visitor-and-strategy-for-better-first-impression-46749822f909

