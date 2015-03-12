Garrett Dimon

Sifter Header

Garrett Dimon
Garrett Dimon
  • Save
Sifter Header streamlined header sifter
Download color palette

Modernizing and cleaning up the header for Sifter. Improved information architecture, larger click/tap/touch targets, and much more.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Garrett Dimon
Garrett Dimon

More by Garrett Dimon

View profile
    • Like