2x Dribbble invites + Codepen SVG animation

1. Email giacomo@givedesign.net with a link to your portfolio or your first 800x600 dribbble shot

2. If you want follow me on Dribbble and on Twitter https://twitter.com/GiVeDesign

This is the link to the code for the animation
http://codepen.io/GiVe/pen/pvxdzR

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
