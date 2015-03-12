Muir: Set Icons Automatically

For the first time since I started making icons, I now have a little application I can bundle with my icon packs that automatically replaces the icons on your system with the ones in a set.

It's super cool! You can try it out in the latest Muir release, or in the Master Collection (all Muir sets in one, with extra bonus icons!) coming out soon.

Set Icons was made by James Moore on my couch right here in San Francisco, with help of setfileicon by Damien Bobillot. Icon is a quickie by yours truly.

(I just figured this out, but apparently you can use 'L' on your keyboard to show James & I your gratitude. Yay, keyboard shortcuts!)