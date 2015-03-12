Laura Bohill
Ghostly Ferns

Puppies!

Laura Bohill
Ghostly Ferns
Laura Bohill for Ghostly Ferns
Hire Us
  • Save
Puppies! dog puppy organised calendar phone app illustration vector badge
Download color palette

Currently working on the branding, marketing site and illustrations for a dog walker app. It's so much fun.

My favourite part of this project is that the client always refers to the dog walkers as 'walkers' and in my mind they're zombies, like in the walking dead. Oh and I get to draw poop.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Ghostly Ferns
Ghostly Ferns
Hire Us

More by Ghostly Ferns

View profile
    • Like