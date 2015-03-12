Jess Trounce

Roosevelt Row Gives Day Campaign

Jess Trounce
Jess Trounce
  • Save
Roosevelt Row Gives Day Campaign roosevelt row roro gives day fundraiser
Download color palette

Main visual of the non-profit's fundraising campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Jess Trounce
Jess Trounce

More by Jess Trounce

View profile
    • Like