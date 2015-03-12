Emily Dove

Meredith

Character for the Munchen, Minnesota podcast, coming April. Meredith has always been a difficult child, rebellious and imaginative and artistic. Terrible grades in school. She was diagnosed with Aspbergers at the age of 10, three years after her parents’ separation, and has always had a fascination with taxidermy that creeped her parents out.
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
