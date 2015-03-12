Kristyna

Zine.exe

Zine.exe zine illustration cover loading limited color handdrawn
A series of limited colour illustrations for various zines.
This one happens to be for my own: windows 98.

More here: http://gotttvald.tumblr.com/post/110822105533/series-of-limited-colour-zine-illustrations

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
