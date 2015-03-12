Jeff Siarto

The Craftsman's Spirit

The Craftsman's Spirit badge shokunin kanji
Shokunin kishitsu--the craftsman's spirit and the idea that you should strive to continually improve yourself and your craft each day.

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
