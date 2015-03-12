Taco Bell Logo Concept

For my graphic design class we had to create a logo concept for a large, pre-existing company. We were restricted to two letters, and were not allowed to alter the paths of the letters at all. I thought it would be fun to try to reimagine Taco Bell's logo.

Type face is Bemio by Joe Prince, from the Lost Type Co-op (I'm kind of a huge Lost Type fanboy) and can be found at http://www.losttype.com/font/?name=bemio.