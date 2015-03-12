Hugo Figueira

Modal form for the business intelligence platform land page I've been developing last months.

The field names move to the right when you start typing, so you have a smaller input and still know which input is.

Have a look here https://omeunegocio.pt but I ask you please don't hit the "Enviar" (send) button because the form is now working :)

Hope you like it!

Posted on Mar 12, 2015
