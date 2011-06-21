manolo

Carbon Fiber wallpaper

Carbon Fiber wallpaper carbon fiber wallpaper dark black
Today out of boredom I made a new wallpaper, I think it looks pretty badass on the iPhone home screen too.
Exhibit A
You can download it over at me website. Hope you like it! :)

Posted on Jun 21, 2011
