Panic

Panic Logo Animation

Panic
Panic
  • Save
Panic Logo Animation gif animation logo intro
Download color palette

A logo animation for PANIC web page - http://www.panic.lv

-

PANIC is an animation studio who is skilled in motion graphics, 3d animation and graphic design and that's how we make stories come alive.

Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Panic
Panic
Animation studio which brings powerful stories to life.

More by Panic

View profile
    • Like