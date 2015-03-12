Safwat Saleem

Packing for TED

Safwat Saleem
Safwat Saleem
  • Save
Packing for TED suitcase ted bag flags canada
Download color palette

Made this for a short piece about my experience at TED: https://medium.com/ted-fellows/wtf-do-you-even-pack-for-a-ted-conference-2f900e854196

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Safwat Saleem
Safwat Saleem

More by Safwat Saleem

View profile
    • Like