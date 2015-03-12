Andrew Martis

Campfire Rebound

Andrew Martis
Andrew Martis
  • Save
Campfire Rebound lettering vector typography ligatures
Download color palette

Updated the typography for the speaker series we're doing over at Holstee. Feeling a lot better about this and closer to the final thing. And shout out to @Jonathan Patterson for the flame suggestion.

https://www.holstee.com/collections/campfire-chat

209a5a3f510d6452e7361ede9d97c54a
Rebound of
Campfire Chat
By Andrew Martis
View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
Andrew Martis
Andrew Martis

More by Andrew Martis

View profile
    • Like