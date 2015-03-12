Mike Gangwere

Mike Gangwere
Mike Gangwere
MIM Icons
Icons for a reoccurring dinner theater event located in an active salt mine. The audience actively participates in solving the murder mystery, while enjoying food and drinks. The murder weapons are based on the everyday items miners use and the more traditional killing tools from the board game Clue.

MIM Logo
By Mike Gangwere
Posted on Mar 12, 2015
